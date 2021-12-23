Busy holiday travel on the roads & in the skies

Millions of people are hitting the roads and taking to the skies for the holidays.

The Palm Springs International Airport said Thursday and Friday, Christmas Eve, are it's busiest travel days of the season.

Be sure to plan ahead, PSP's main parking lots are ful but there are some spots open in their holiday overflow lot.

They suggest taking an Uber, Lyft or taxi to the airport to avoid the stress of parking.

And on the freeway, traffic is expected to be backed up Thursday afternoon, especially with a storm rolling in.

