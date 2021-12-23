Groundbreaking for new Indio Courthouse slated in January

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Indio Juvenile and Family Courthouse will be held on Jan. 14, it was announced today.

The 9 a.m. ceremony will be held at 47-671 Oasis St. and will mark the beginning phases of the more than $75 million building's construction.

The project is slated to be finished in Spring of 2024 and will feature five courtrooms that will officially replace the function of the existing Indio Juvenile Courthouse, built in 1955, and the two courtrooms used in the Larson Justice Center for family division cases, according to officials.

Officials stated that the current Juvenile Courthouse is considered "unsafe, substandard in size and overcrowded."

It also does not feature a secure holding room or proper security screening equipment, features that will be included in the new facility.