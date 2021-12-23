Key Bears players search for meaning in 4-10 season

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Bears are trying to find meaning in their final three games and for young players such as Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney it’s easy. However for veteran defensive players Akiem Hicks and Alec Ogletree the season’s end could mean saying his good-bye to Chicago. Hicks has been saying so long to fans after six seasons but it’s going to make his finish even tougher now because he was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday after making two sacks on Monday night against Minnesota. Chicago remains focused on Fields and he heads into Sunday’s game in Seattle nursing an ankle injury, looking to end a seven-game losing streak as the starter.