Oklahoma sixth-grader praised for heroism twice in one day

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma sixth-grader was honored by law enforcement and school officials for his heroic actions not just once, but twice in the same day.

Earlier this month, Davyon Johnson used the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate who was choking on a bottle cap at his school in Muskogee. Later that same day, he helped a woman escape from a burning house, the Muskogee Phoenix reported.

Last week, Davyon was named an honorary member of the police and sheriff’s departments at the Muskogee Board of Education meeting, the newspaper reported.

“I felt good, excited,” Davyon said about the honor.

Principal Latricia Dawkins called Davyon a “dual hero” and said the recognition couldn’t have happened to a better person.

“He is just a kind soul and well-liked by his peers and staff alike,” she said.

Dawkins recalled the incident that earned Davyon the honor. She said a student was trying to fill his water bottle and loosen the cap with his mouth. The cap slipped into his throat, she said.

The choking student stumbled into a nearby classroom, where Davyon happened to be, she said.

“Davyon immediately sprinted over and did the Heimlich maneuver,” Dawkins said. “From the account of the witnesses, when he did it the bottle cap popped out.”

Davyon demonstrated how he got behind the choking student, wrapped his arms around the student and “burped him, kind of.”

Davyon helped a woman evacuate her burning house later that day.

“It was a disabled lady and she was walking out of her house,” Davyon said. “She was on her porch. But I thought, being a good citizen, I would cross and help her get into her truck and leave.”

He said the back of the house was on fire, “but it eventually got to the front of the house.”

Davyon said he learned to do the Heimlich maneuver on YouTube and said it is a valuable procedure to learn.

“Just in case you’re in the situation I was in, you can know what to do,” he said.

Davyon’s mother, LaToya Johnson, said she’s not surprised he behaved the way he did. She said her brother, Wendell Johnson, is an emergency medical technician.

“I’m just a proud mom,” she said.