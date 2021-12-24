Bama’s Anderson dominates blockers, but sisters were tougher
By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer
Will Anderson Jr. can muscle past or blow by blockers with regularity. His five older sisters were tougher to dominate. Alabama’s sophomore All-America linebacker says with a laugh, “they terrorized me every day.” Now, Anderson is terrorizing opposing quarterbacks and running backs. The Bronko Nagurski Award winner leads the nation with 15 1/2 sacks and 32 1/2 tackles for loss heading into the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s playoff game against No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31. Anderson is the Tide’s best pass rusher since the late Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas.