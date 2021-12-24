Coordinator Frazier provides Bills calm, reassuring presence

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coordinator Leslie Frazier is credited for providing the Buffalo Bills a calm and reassuring voice even at the most troubling times. Such was the case in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in May 2020 when Frazier shared his personal experiences of growing up in Mississippi with a message of unity to a multiracial team at a time of unrest. Past and present players credit Frazier for his even-keel approach, which has been unwavering since he landed his first job in Philadelphia 23 years ago. It’s why many believe the 62-year-old deserves another shot at being a head coach after a three-plus season stint in Minnesota from 2010-13.