Another Covid Christmas in the Coachella Valley

It was a very merry, yet quiet Christmas in the Coachella Valley.

It's a time when people come together to be with their loved ones.

Over the past week, thousands of people flocked to the desert to celebrate.

“All of our family lives on different sides of the country so we decided let’s pick somewhere different and celebrate Christmas together,” said traveler Taylor Schuster.

One family told News Channel 3 they decided to make a quick stop by the valley, after their trip to Arizona. “We got here about 30 minutes ago," said Los Angeles resident Dan Handman, "We’re going for a walk and we’ll go swimming for a little bit. Then we’re going to go out to dinner tonight and celebrate Christmas with one another.”

But for millions nationwide, the Omicron variant put a damper on holiday get togethers.

For a second year in a row, December 25th marked another “Covid Christmas."

“We were planning on going out of the country at holiday time but that got thwarted by Covid,” Handman added.

Many people had to opt for a virtual Christmas to see their loved ones safely.

“We did some FaceTime," said D.C. resident Tony Mance, "We were actually supposed to meet with my wife’s parents when we were flying out here but because of Covid we just decided it was too dangerous. So we couldn't do that.”

If you are spending time with family and/or friends for the holidays, the CDC suggests to get tested and vaccinated, wear a mask, social distance, avoid big crowds and wash your hands often.