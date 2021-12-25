Militants gun down Pakistani soldier near Afghan border

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s army says militants targeted an army post in Pakistan’s northwestern tribal belt near the Afghan border, killing a soldier in a firefight overnight. The army said Saturday the attack took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The military said that during an intense exchange of gunfire a soldier was killed. It said a search of the area was being carried out to find the militants. No additional details were released. The district of North Waziristan, where the attack took place, served as a militant stronghold for decades.