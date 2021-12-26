Dam breaks threaten worse flooding in northeast Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Two dams have broken in northeastern Brazil, threatening worse flooding in a rain-drenched region that has already seen thousands forced to flee their homes. The city governments of Jussiape and Itambe posted warnings on social media urging people to seek safety on Sunday. The Bahia state government’s press office says heavy rains have caused floods that have killed 18 people and affected 72 cities since early November, forcing more than 4,000 from their homes and complicating access to some communities. The state’s governor says officials are trying to rescue people from rooftops and distribute aid.