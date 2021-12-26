Virus outbreaks at UVa, BC scuttle Fenway, Military Bowls

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Fenway Bowl and Military Bowl have been canceled due to the pandemic as coronavirus outbreaks at Virginia and Boston College forced them to call off their postseason plans. The game scheduled for Fenway Park was to pit the Cavaliers against SMU on Wednesday. The Military Bowl scheduled for Monday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium between Boston College and East Carolina was canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests at BC.