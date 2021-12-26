Whitmer kidnapping plot defense seeks to dismiss indictment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Defense attorneys have sought to dismiss the indictment against five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer because of what they describe as “egregious overreaching” by federal agents and informants. The Detroit News reports that defense attorneys filed a 20-page motion on Saturday night. They’re asking U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker to dismiss the conspiracy charge, which would effectively end the federal government’s case and other connected charges. The request comes after allegations and developments about the government’s team in the case, including the conviction of an FBI special agent who was arrested on a domestic violence charge and later fired and convicted of a misdemeanor.