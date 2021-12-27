Buckeye man who shot father fatally shot by police

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Buckeye police say a man who shot his father multiple times was killed by one of their officers. The Buckeye Police Department said in a statement that they received calls about shots being fired at a home shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday. The first officer on the scene found the father on the ground bleeding and the son holding a knife while knelt over him. Police say the officer ordered the suspect to let go of the knife but he refused. That’s when he shot the son. The father remains in stable condition. Investigators recovered the knife as well as a handgun from the scene.