Polish soccer federation says coach Sousa wants to quit post

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The president of the Polish soccer federation has accused national team manager Paulo Sousa of “extremely irresponsible behavior” for seeking to leave his post after receiving an offer from a club. Sousa was hired as coach in January 2021 but the team has underperformed under his leadership. Poland finished last in its group at the European Championship in June and was behind England in their qualifying group for next year’s World Cup in Qatar so will be in the playoffs in March. According to reports in the Portuguese and Brazilian media, Sousa has been in talks with the Brazilian club Flamengo.