Hugo Maradona, younger brother of Diego, dies at 52

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — The younger brother of Diego Maradona has died. Hugo Maradona was 52. Italian club Napoli announced the death. No cause of death was provided. The younger Maradona was purchased by Napoli in 1987 on Diego’s urging and loaned to Ascoli. He also played for Rayo Vallecano, Rapid Vienna and several other clubs around the world. He lived in the Naples area. Hugo’s death comes 13 months after Diego Maradona died of a heart attack at the age of 60 after having brain surgery two weeks earlier.