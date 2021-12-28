Steelers’ Tomlin has no issues with Canada’s play-calling

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he has no issue with offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s play-calling. The Steelers have struggled to score points in the first half in recent weeks, one of the main reasons they are in the middle of a 2-4-1 funk. Tomlin says he takes responsibility for the shortcomings and said Canada and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger are doing what they can to help the team get off to better starts. The Steelers are at 7-7-1, but still have a path to the playoffs if they can find a way to beat Cleveland and Baltimore in their final two games.