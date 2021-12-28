West Ham thrashes Watford 4-1, up to 5th in Premier League

WATFORD, England (AP) — West Ham ended a five-match winless run in all competitions by securing a 4-1 victory in the Premier League over a depleted Watford team that was playing its first game in 16 days because of coronavirus cases. Responding to going behind to Emmanuel Dennis’ fourth-minute goal, West Ham scored twice in 110 seconds through Tomas Soucek and Said Benrahma to lead at halftime. A penalty by Mark Noble and substitute Nikola Vlasic’s first club goal for West Ham completed the win at Vicarage Road. Watford’s last three games were postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks.