Edmunds: Understanding new car trim levels and options

A key part of the car buying process is familiarizing yourself with some of the key terms you’ll encounter on automaker websites or on the dealership lot. You want to ensure that you’re getting the right features in your new vehicle. But if you’re new to buying cars or aren’t familiar with auto industry lingo, a conversation with the salesperson can go right over your head. With this in mind, Edmunds lays out the basics about trim levels, styles, options, packages and accessories. We’ve organized them in the order you’re likely to come across them when searching for a vehicle or configuring one online.