Fire and ice: Crews battle cold along with apartment fire

ENNIS, Mont. (AP) — Firefighters faced cold temperatures that caused their equipment to ice up as they battled a fire in a four-unit apartment building in the southwestern Montana town of Ennis. Madison County officials say the fire was reported at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday by a resident of one of the apartments. The Madisonian newspaper captured an image of firefighter Pat Noack with his helmet, beard and his gear covered in ice. Disaster and Emergency Services Director Joe Brummell says three of the four apartments were a total loss, but no one was injured. The temperature was zero degrees at the time the fire started, with winds blowing 5 to 10 mph.