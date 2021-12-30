Blackhawks’ Lacquette becomes NHL’s 1st First Nations scout

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Brigette Lacquette became the first Indigenous woman to scout for an NHL team when she was hired by the Chicago Blackhawks this year. Making history is familiar for Lacquette, who became the first First Nations woman to play hockey for Canada in a Winter Olympics in 2018. The defender earned a silver medal, but was left off Canada’s Olympic roster for 2022. Lacquette says she really loves her new job with the team.