Men’s super-G in Bormio called off because of warm weather

BORMIO, Italy (AP) — A men’s World Cup super-G scheduled for the Stelvio course has been called off because of warm weather. Organizers were concerned that conditions would not be safe enough with the temperature forecast to reach 7 degrees Celsius. That is 45 degrees Fahrenheit. The race was originally scheduled for Lake Louise in November but had been postponed because of weather issues at the Canadian resort. It was not immediately clear if the race would be postponed to a later date again or canceled altogether. The race would have been the final event of the calendar year. The men open 2022 with a slalom in Zagreb on Jan. 5.