Utes want world to get loud for Jordan, Lowe at Rose Bowl

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — At some point near sunset and the start of the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl, the football fans in Arroyo Seco will rise together in memory of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. Instead of joining in a moment of silence, Utah and Ohio State fans alike will cheer, stomp, clap and scream their hearts out. The Utes call it a moment of loudness. It’s the way chosen by this resilient football team to deal with the unfathomable dual tragedies inflicted on the Utah program over the past 12 months by the gun deaths of Jordan and Lowe.