Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 5:31 PM

6 hurt in shooting at South Los Angeles grocery store

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say six people have been injured, two critically, in a shooting at South Los Angeles grocery store. It happened about 4 p.m. Friday outside Superior Grocers. The Fire Department says two people were critically injured, two were seriously hurt and two others declined to be taken to the hospital. KABC-TV says one victim was  54-year-old woman who was shot in the back, others had graze wounds and one was cut by glass. There’s no immediate word on a motive for the attack.

AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content