Eric Adams sworn in as New York City mayor

Eric Adams, New York City’s new mayor, was sworn in to office just minutes after the crystal ball dropped at midnight in Times Square on January 1.

The 110th mayor of New York, a Democrat, took his oath of office holding up a framed photograph of his mother, Dorothy, and resting his hand on a family Bible.

“I, Eric Adams, do solemnly swear, that I will support the Constitution of the United States, the constitution of the state of New York, and the charter of the city of New York, and I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of the mayor of the city of New York, to the best of my abilities, so help me God,” he repeated after Associate Justice Sylvia Hinds-Radix.

Adams, 61, said on Twitter that his administration is “fully prepared to hit the ground running.”

The retired New York Police Department captain, who embraced a public safety message during his campaign, will be the second Black mayor in the city’s history, after the late David Dinkins.

He defeated Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa in the November election.

