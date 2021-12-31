James scores season-high 43, Lakers beat Trail Blazers

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 43 points and extended his streak of 30-point games to seven in Los Angeles Lakers’ 139-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Malik Monk scored 18 points, Carmelo Anthony added 16 points and Russell Westbrook had his ninth triple-double of the season. The Lakers had dropped six of their last seven coming into the game. Portland’s Ben McLemore came off the bench and tied a season-high with 28 points for his first game back after clearing the league’s health and safety protocols. Damian Lillard added 18 points for the Trail Blazers.