Walter Clark Legal Group offering reimbursement for Uber/Taxi/Lyft rides from 10PM to 3AM

It's almost time to ring in 2022! Wherever you may be celebrating the start of the new year, please don't drive under the influence. Don't start the new year in jail or with something even worse.

If you need a ride, the Walter Clark Legal Group is offering reimbursement for rides home taken within the Coachella Valley, Victorville, El Centro, Banning, Yucca Valley, and Morongo Valley between Friday, December 31, 2021, 10:00 PM PST and 3:00 AM PST on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

“I have and just about everybody I know has at some time driven when they shouldn’t, and the reason that happens is that after you have a drink, you think you’re fine. That’s the effect of impairment,” says Walter Clark, founder of Walter Clark Legal Group. “If you see somebody who doesn’t look like they should be driving, we’ll pay for the ride.”

It's all part of the Safe Ride Home Program.

"The Safe Ride Home Program is designed to provide local residents with the opportunity to get home safely after their festivities without risking terrible road tragedies due to drunk or impaired driving. As part of the program, individuals can take a cab, Uber or Lyft ride home from their NYE party and Walter Clark Legal Group will pick up the tab," reads an announcement by WCLG.

You can claim your reimbursement coupon here. You will receive an email with additional instructions for reimbursement.

The ride is limited to a one-way ride of up to 50 miles or $50 per ride (whichever comes first) from a bar or restaurant to a safe location, like a hotel or residence, within the Coachella Valley

You can read more about the program rules at WalterClark.com/Holiday.