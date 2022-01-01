Bey hits 3-pointer late in OT, Pistons edge Spurs 117-116

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey hit a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in overtime and finished with 21 points, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 117-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Hamidou Diallo had 34 points and 13 rebounds to lead Detroit, which had lost four in a row and 18 of its last 19 games. The Pistons had five players score in double figures and three — Diallo (14), Luka Garza (14) and Bey (17) — with double-digit rebounds. Garza scored 20 points, Caasius Stanley 17 and Derrick Walton had a career-high 11 points in the win. Bryn Forbes came off the bench to score 27 points for the Spurs, who lost their third straight game. Devin Vassell added 19 points. Derrick White scored 18, and Jakob Poeltl and Tre Jones each added 15 points.