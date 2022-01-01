First baby of 2022 born overnight at Desert Regional Medical Center

The Coachella Valley welcomed its first baby of the new year at Desert Regional Medical Center.

Mateo was born a little after 12:30 in the morning on January 1st weighing in at 6 pounds.

He is the first son in the family with three older sisters. His mother, Adriana Espinosa, said she wasn't expecting him to be born a day early, adding even though she was nervous, his birth is "a blessing in disguise because he literally was all I've been asking for."

Espinosa said 2021 was a tough year amid the pandemic. She said she caught COVID-19 earlier in the year and sending her four-year-old back to school had its challenges.

She said after losing one of her children two years ago, she hopes her newborn son enlightens their home again.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.