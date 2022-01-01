Frost Advisory for Saturday night and Sunday morning

The National Weather Association has issued a Frost Advisory, starting tonight at midnight and lasting through Sunday morning at 8 a.m. During this time, temperatures could sink as low as the upper 20s, though most valley cities are forecast to stay in the 30s and low 40s. Temperatures may kill sensitive plants, so consider bringing them indoors or placing a cover over them for the overnight hours.

Last night and today's Santa Ana winds carrying dry air have contributed to this potential drop in temperatures. Additional cloud cover building overhead during the late afternoon and early evening may limit temperatures from falling too rapidly, but a chilly night is expected regardless.

Tomorrow's daytime high temperatures are expected to warm just shy of the low 60s. High pressure builds throughout the week, bringing above-normal temperatures back by Wednesday. Current models indicate an overall dry pattern through the second week of January.

