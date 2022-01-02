Bye Ben? Roethlisberger eyes one last stand at Heinz Field

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger could be making his 135th and final start at Heinz Field when the Steelers host Cleveland. The 39-year-old Roethlisberger says all signs are pointing to his 18th season in the NFL as his last. Roethlisberger has been dominant at Heinz Field through the years, winning 91 games in the regular season and six more in the playoffs while leading the Steelers to a pair of Super Bowl triumphs. Pittsburgh needs to win its final two games and get help elsewhere to have any shot at returning to the playoffs.