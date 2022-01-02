Dolphins’ streak-ending loss seriously dents playoff hopes

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins had been winning so much the playoffs seemed an inevitability in coach Brian Flores’ third season. The Dolphins now find themselves on the outside looking in with one game left and needing lots of help. Tua Tagovailoa turned the ball over twice, once with the ball slipping out of his hands on a cold, rainy day, as the Miami Dolphins were routed 34-3 by the Tennessee Titans to snap their seven-game winning streak. The loss pushed the Dolphins (8-8) from seventh in the AFC as the last team in the playoffs to the outside looking in.