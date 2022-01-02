Power outage affects more than 300 Palm Desert residents

317 Palm Desert residents are without power following a Southern California Edison outage Sunday morning.

The utility confirmed the outage on its website, which started around 11:00 a.m. SCE did not provide a timeline for when power will be fully restored to those impacted. However, it said repair crews had been sent out to address equipment problems.

Greg Feis, who is among the hundreds of residents without power and lives off of Monterey Avenue and Country Club Drive, sent News Channel 3 pictures of what he said is smoke from an exploded underground transformer. Feis said he heard "loud bangs" around 8:00 a.m., after which firefighters and an SCE truck responded to the area.

Southern California Edison has yet to return a request for comment from News Channel 3.

Photo courtesy of Palm Desert resident Greg Feis

Feis said he got an email from the utility Sunday afternoon that said the current estimate for power to be restored is 10:00 a.m. on Monday morning, which would make this a 26-hour-long power outage.

