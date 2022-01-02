Snow storms and pandemic ground flights, delay holiday’s end

By MATT O’BRIEN

Associated Press

Wintry weather combined with the pandemic to frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year. By early afternoon Sunday on the East Coast, more than 2,300 U.S. flights and more than 3,900 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. That followed Saturday’s mass cancelations of more than 2,700 U.S. flights, and more than 4,700 worldwide. Saturday’s single-day U.S. toll was the highest since just before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews.