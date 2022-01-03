Baylor, Duke remain 1-2 in AP Top 25 poll with few changes

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Baylor kept its firm hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll with few changes at the top and no new teams entering the latest rankings. The reigning national champion Bears earned all 61 first-place votes for the third time in four weeks to easily outdistance No. 2 Duke. No. 9 Auburn climbed into the top 10 for the first time this season. No. 16 Providence rose five spots in the week’s biggest jump. No. 24 Seton Hall had the biggest tumble by falling nine spots.