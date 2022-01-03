Cavaliers land Rondo from Lakers to offset loss of Rubio

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Once Ricky Rubio was lost for the season with a knee injury, the Cleveland Cavaliers knew it would take someone special to take his spot. They needed a playmaking guard with experience, intelligence and competitive toughness. Rajon Rondo checked every box. Cleveland finalized its trade for the 35-year-old Rondo with the Los Angeles Lakers in what eventually became a three-team deal involving the New York Knicks. In the swap, the Knicks receive guard Denzel Valentine from the Cavaliers along with the draft rights to international prospects and cash from the Lakers. Rubio tore his left anterior cruciate ligament last week.