Hong Kong’s Lam: Media closures unrelated to press freedom

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says that the recent closure of two media outlets in the city cannot be associated with the state of media freedoms in Hong Kong as the decisions were made by the outlets themselves. Her comments on Tuesday came almost a week after authorities arrested seven people associated with pro-democracy online news outlet Stand News, with the outlet announcing that it would cease operations. Days later, another online site Citizen News also said it would stop operating. Lam said none of the media outlets were ever approached by law enforcement agencies. She added that the government does not seek to crack down on press freedom.