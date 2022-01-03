Smart can rewrite legacy by ending Georgia’s title drought

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

By bringing the Bulldogs to another national title game, coach Kirby Smart has made Georgia a regular part of the championship picture. So far, Alabama coach Nick Saban has blocked Smart’s path to big-game success. Smart can change that script by winning the biggest game in his second national championship appearance against Alabama next week in Indianapolis. It seems Smart can’t avoid Saban, especially when championships are on the line. Smart is 0-4 against Saban, his former boss at Alabama. That includes Alabama’s win over Georgia in last month’s SEC championship game.