Snow moves into mid-Atlantic; federal offices closed in DC

The Associated Press

A winter storm packing heavy snow is expected to roll into the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland early Monday, bringing up to 10 inches of snow through the afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area until 4 p.m. local time on Monday. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph were forecast, and travel was expected to be very difficult because of the hazardous conditions. Snow began falling Sunday night in parts of Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee. In Washington, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management announced that federal offices in the area would be closed on Monday. Emergency employees and telework employees would continue to work.