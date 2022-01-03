Torres unable to register at Barcelona yet after signing

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ferran Torres has been presented as a Barcelona player although the Spanish team isn’t able to register him in the squad yet. Barcelona’s director of football, Mateu Alemany, said the club knew there was no room for Torres in the squad “in terms of salaries” when he was bought from Manchester City for an initial fee of 55 million euros ($62.25 million). Alemany says “however we have been making moves in different areas and we are convinced we can register him.” Torres appears unconcerned saying he was “calm because the club is doing all it can.”