Defending champion Russia takes group lead at ATP Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin won their singles matches before combining to win the doubles to give defending champion Russia a sweep of Australia and first place in Group B at the ATP Cup. Russia is 2-0 in the tournament but still has to beat Italy on Thursday in a rematch between last year’s finalists to ensure it advances to the semifinals. Safiullin opened the night session with a 7-6 (6), 6-4 win over James Duckworth. Medvedev beat Alex De Minaur 6-4, 6-2. All four teams in Group C have 1-1 records after Germany beat the United States and Canada rallied to beat Britain.