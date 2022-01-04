England sees no need for further restrictions – for now

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson sees no need for further restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus’ omicron variant, his spokesman said ahead of a press conference on Tuesday. Amid indications that omicron may produce “milder” illness than earlier variants and the success of a nationwide vaccine booster program, the government believes the existing level of controls is still appropriate. Johnson spokesman Max Blain told reporters in London that the government continues to monitor the data and is prepared to respond if the situation changes.