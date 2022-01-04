Nevada reverses course, joins multi-state opioid settlement

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is reversing course and joining a multi-state opioid settlement that months ago he rejected as insufficient. Nevada was among a group of holdout states that in July didn’t join the $26 billion proposed settlement with the nation’s three major drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson in July. Ford said delays in the payouts from other opioid settlements convinced him settling would allow Nevada to provide relief to communities affected by the opioid crisis as quickly as possible. New Mexico also reversed coursed and joined the deal. Washington is set to take the distributors to trial.