Rhoden, Yetna lead No. 24 Seton Hall past Butler 71-56

By CHRIS GOFF

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jared Rhoden scored 17 points, Alexis Yetna had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 24 Seton Hall beat Butler 71-56. Bryce Aiken added 12 points and seven assists for the Pirates, who avoided their first 0-3 start in Big East play since 2009-10. Seton Hall has won four of its past six at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Bryce Golden scored 20 points for Butler, and fellow big man Bryce Nze added 12 points. The Bulldogs were outrebounded 36-25 even though Seton Hall played without Tyrese Samuel, who averages 10.8 points and 6.9 boards.