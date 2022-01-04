Two injured in crash south of Coachella Valley Preserve

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash in Thousand Palms Tuesday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at around 4:04 p.m. near the intersection of Ramon Road and Washington Street, south of the Coachella Valley Preserve.

CAL FIRE confirmed that there are two patients in the crash. California Highway Patrol officers told News Channel 3 that there were two injuries, one major and one minor. The person who suffered major injuries was airlifted from the scene to a hospital.

Our crew at the scene confirmed that first responders have shut down both sides of the roadway.

We have a crew at the scene gathering more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.