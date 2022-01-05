China plans space station completion, many launches in 2022

BEIJING (AP) — China has recommitted itself to completing its orbiting space station by the end of the year and says it is planning more than 40 launches for 2022, putting it roughly level with the United States. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation known as CASC said launches will include those of two Shenzhou crewed missions, two Tianzhou cargo spacecraft and the station’s additional two modules. Named Mengtian and Wentian, the science modules will join the Tianhe core module that is currently home to a three-person crew. The launch schedule shows how China’s traditionally cautious program is increasing the cadence of its missions as it seeks to take a leading role in space exploration.