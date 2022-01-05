Omicron variant fuels record number of infections in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Officials in Croatia say that omicron variant of the coronavirus has fueled the highest number of daily new infections in the country since the start of the pandemic. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said Wednesday that a total of 8,587 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours in a 50% rise since last week. Plenkovic said “the numbers show that omicron is spreading” and “we know it is highly contagious.” He adds the numbers present a “warning” and that authorities will discuss possible tightening of rules in the coming days. Daily new infections are also rising in other Balkan countries.