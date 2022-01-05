Seasonable conditions return

After a long stretch of below normal temperatures, the Coachella Valley is finally set to return to more seasonable conditions, thanks to a ridge of high pressure bringing in warmer air and a light offshore flow.

A normal daytime high temperature for this time of year is 70°, but we have not seen 70s in Palm Springs since December 22. Low 70s are expected across the valley for Wednesday with even warmer temperatures in store for Thursday.

Skies remain clear for the next couple of days. More cloud cover is anticipated overhead as we near the weekend and head into next week, but there are currently no chances for precipitation locally. There is a meager cool down to the lower end of the 70s following Thursday's peak warmth, but generally speaking, conditions will remain comfortable and seasonable into next week.

