West: Syria must answer 20 questions on its chemical weapons

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Western nations are accusing Syria of refusing for eight years to clear up 20 outstanding issues about its undeclared research, production and possible weaponization of unknown quantities of chemical weapons. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council Wednesday the world “should not be fooled by Syria’s veneer of cooperation” while it deliberately delays and obstructs answers to the international chemical weapons watchdog. France’s U.N. Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere said Syria has also continued to use chemical weapons, which amount to “crimes against humanity.” Syria insists its chemical program was destroyed. The watchdog still has 20 unanswered questions.