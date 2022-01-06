Cause undetermined in Philadelphia house fire that killed 12

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that tore through a Philadelphia rowhome, killing 12 people, including two sisters and several of their children. Specialists from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took photos Thursday morning and then entered the charred, three-story brick duplex. The city’s deadliest single blaze in more than a century took the lives of eight children and four adults. Several people managed to escape Wednesday morning’s fire. Officials have not released the names of the victims. Officials have said 26 people had been staying in the two apartments.