Coconino County supervisors fill a vacant seat in District 7

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has appointed Theresa Hatathlie to fill a vacant seat in Legislative District 7. The board voted unanimously during a special session Thursday to appoint Hatathlie. The seat became vacant after state Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai resigned on Dec. 22 to take a position with the U.S. Department of Interior. Hatathlie is a Democrat like Peshlakai. She will serve the remainder of Peshlakai’s term. A lifelong resident of Coalmine, Arizona, Hatathlie currently serves as the logistics coordinator for Yee Ha’ólníi Doo Navajo and Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund.