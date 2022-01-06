Djokovic in limbo as he fights deportation from Australia

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic will stay in immigration detention in Australia after a court adjourned a legal challenge against his visa cancellation. The top-ranked Djokovic’s chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title has been in limbo since border officials denied him entry and canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination rules. Djokovic landed in Australia after receiving a medical exemption from the Victoria state government that was supposed to shield him from the strict vaccination rules in place for the Australian Open. But border authorities did not accept his supporting evidence. Djokovic was moved to a secure hotel Thursday and started the legal process to avoid deportation.